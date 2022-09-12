COLCHESTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in Colchester was arrested after calling the police in reference to people refusing to leave her property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint just after 11 PM on August 29th, that there were people on the caller’s property that were refusing to leave. While investigating the complaint, it was discovered that the complainant had purchased alcoholic beverages for minors, which they consumed at her residence, and became intoxicated, resulting in the reported disturbance.

Deputies subsequently arrested and charged 56-year-old, Carolyn Brenna, with two counts of Criminal Nuisance in the Second Degree, a Class B misdemeanor, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor. Due to NYS Bail Reform legislation, Brenna was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket which is returnable to the Town of Colchester Court at a later date.