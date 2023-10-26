TOWN OF WALTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Walton teens are facing several unlawful hunting related charges.

Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of two Walton juveniles on Thursday, subsequent to an Environmental Conservation complaint.

On October 17, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle parked in the roadway in the Town of Walton. The vehicle was unoccupied, with nobody around the general area. While on the scene, responding deputies located hunting equipment in plain view inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers located multiple juveniles shortly after in a field nearby. They also located a deceased deer, which appeared to have been killed recently. As a result, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection seized the deer at the scene. The juveniles were turned over to the care of their parents.

On October 22, two of the juveniles, ages 16 and 17 of Walton, were arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies. Both teens were charged with multiple violations of the New York State Environmental Conservation Law including taking wildlife while in or on a motor vehicle, taking wildlife from a public highway, possessing a loaded gun/bow in or on a motor vehicle; all unclassified misdemeanors. They were also charged with taking big game during a closed season, taking deer with an illegal implement, and hunting with the aid of artificial light; all violations of the NYS ENCON Law.

The two juveniles were directed to appear at Delaware County Probation to answer to the charges.