WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was arrested for drugged driving following an incident in the Village of Walton.

On March 22nd, a Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies encountered an oncoming vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Delaware Street.

Deputies say the vehicle continued to drive recklessly towards oncoming traffic near West Street before the driver slammed on his brakes and stopped after leaving 200 feet worth of skid marks.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 59-year-old Andrew Ridikas, of Walton.

Through investigation, it was determined that Ridikas was under the influence of drugs, not alcohol.

He has been charged with the following:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Ridikas was later released on traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Walton Court at a later date.