WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a rollover crash in Delaware County, a Walton man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
On January 7th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 10 near Bobs Brook Road.
Deputies found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled over, and came to rest back on the road.
The driver of the vehicle was 44-year-old Timothy Bennett.
On top of a DWI, Bennett has also been charged with the following:
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree (Felony)
- Unlicensed Operator
- Speed not Reasonable and Prudent
- Moved from lane unsafely.
He was arrested and released on tickets returnable to the Town of Walton Court at a later date.