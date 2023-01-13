WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a rollover crash in Delaware County, a Walton man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

On January 7th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 10 near Bobs Brook Road.

Deputies found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled over, and came to rest back on the road.

The driver of the vehicle was 44-year-old Timothy Bennett.

On top of a DWI, Bennett has also been charged with the following:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Unlicensed Operator

Speed not Reasonable and Prudent

Moved from lane unsafely.

He was arrested and released on tickets returnable to the Town of Walton Court at a later date.