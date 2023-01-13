WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a rollover crash in Delaware County, a Walton man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

On January 7th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 10 near Bobs Brook Road.

Deputies found a vehicle that had left the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled over, and came to rest back on the road.

The driver of the vehicle was 44-year-old Timothy Bennett.

On top of a DWI, Bennett has also been charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Unlicensed Operator
  • Speed not Reasonable and Prudent
  • Moved from lane unsafely.

He was arrested and released on tickets returnable to the Town of Walton Court at a later date.