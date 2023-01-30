SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Amber Astrologo was operating a vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance when she crashed on County Highway 44.

Astrologo was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree and other citations related to the crash.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Sidney Court at a later date.