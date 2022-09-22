DELAWARE COUNTY. NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reported two trespassing arrests that occurred in the County over the past two weeks.

In the early morning hours of August 10th, deputies responded to a report of a male trespassing on several properties in the Village of Walton.

The suspect was identified as Peter Maguire, 68 of Meredith, New York. After an investigation, a criminal summons was applied for in the Village of Walton Court. Deputies arrested Maguire and served the criminal summons at his residence on September 10th.

Maguire was released on his own recognizance and must return to Walton Village Court at a later date.

On September 15th, a Delhi man was arrested on charges stemming from a trespassing incident in Town of Sidney.

On July 6th, deputies responded to a reported trespass at a residence on Fox Farm Road. An investigation revealed that Michael Vogel, 30, accessed premises illegally and stole property. A warrant for his arrest was issued in the Town of Sidney Court.

Vogel was arrested and arraigned on one count of petit larceny and one count of trespass.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sidney Court.