DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Davenport women have been charged with animal neglect following an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 30th, deputies received a complaint about a kennel/breeding facility in Davenport, New York.

The sheriff’s office was provided with photographs from inside the facility that allegedly showed unsanitary conditions and lack of care for several dogs in the spring/summer of 2022.

On January 23rd, deputies and Town of Davenport Dog Control responded to the property to inspect the facilities, but they were denied access by the property owner.

They returned on February 6th and were granted access, but found no evidence on that day of animal abuse or neglect.

The sheriff’s office determined that the pictures from 2022 were enough to place two individuals under arrest.

On February 6th, 47-year-old Doreen Biasi and 24-year-old Ashley Biasi were arrested and charged with animal neglect, a class A misdemeanor in violation of NYS Agriculture and Markets Law section 353 – Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

They were both released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.

Speaking on the arrest, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said, “everyone knows that the Sheriff’s Office takes animal neglect and/or abuse cases very seriously. We work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, to include defenseless animals. In regard to this particular case, if the photos taken during the spring and summer of 2022 were provided immediately, additional charges could have been filed. The public is always encouraged to notify us of these cases immediately so that we may take immediate and appropriate action”.