DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County’s Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith has picked up several endorsements in his bid to retain his job as the county’s top prosecutor.

Walton, Delhi, and Sidney Police Benevolent Association’s have all selected Smith as their candidate in this year’s election.

The Delaware County Conservative Party also shared its support for Smith.

In their endorsement letter, the Sidney PBA said, “Since taking over on January 1st, 2023, as acting DA; we have noticed a high increase in communication, compassion, and transparency from his office & employees. We believe that Shawn Smith is the one to lead Delaware County to be one of the strictest and safest counties within New York State regarding Criminal Justice.”

The other three organizations echoed with similar statements.

Delaware County Conservative Party Chairman Jim Small said, “We are excited to announce our strong support for Shawn Smith for District Attorney. Shawn is a tough prosecutor who is doing a great job as our DA. We hope all will join us in supporting him for a full 4-year term.”

Smith will square off against Sidney native Joe Ermeti in the Republican Primary on June 27th.