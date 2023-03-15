DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The acting District Attorney in Delaware County is asking voters to elect him this November.

Shawn Smith became the acting DA when former DA John Hubbard became county court judge at the beginning of the year.

Smith grew up in Jefferson, New York in Schoharie County on the border with Delaware County.

He got his law degree from Albany Law School and had experience in the Schenectady County DA’s office.

But he wanted to return home, so he operated a private practice for several years before Hubbard hired him in the DA’s office.

Since then, he rose to the rank of Chief Assistant District Attorney, trying every type of case from harassment to homicide.

Smith says, “I have a passion for the job. Since I became acting D.A, on January 1st, and even the week or two leading up to that, I’ve been here Saturdays, Sundays, I haven’t had a day off since then. It’s not a bother to me because I have a passion for what I do. I think that makes me good at it. They say if you love what you’re doing, then you don’t mind working a lot. That’s the role that I have.”

Smith just got married last August.

He says he has strong relationships with local law enforcement and victims’ advocates.

He’s seeking the Republican nomination and has already been endorsed by the Conservative Party.