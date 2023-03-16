WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, March 13th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident with injuries on State Highway 206 in the Town of Walton.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

They made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Christine Falsetta of Sidney, and determined that she was under the influence of drugs.

She was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation (Felony)

Unlicensed Operation

Moved From Lane Unsafely

Following arrest processing, Falsetta was released to a third party, 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Maryland, NY.

A check of Smith’s drivers license revealed that it was suspended in New York State.

Smith was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He was released with traffic tickets.