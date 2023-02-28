DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week in Delaware County Court, three Sidney residents were indicted on Reckless and Child Endangerment charges.

36-year-old Thomas Wright is charged with two counts of felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance after he was caught with two ounces of methamphetamine at 62 East Main Street in Sidney. Police say that he was selling the drug.

Thomas, 31-year-old Antonio Escobar-Boria, and 28-year-old Alexa Tefft have also been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child as they all permitted a 2-year-old child to be around the drugs.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith stated, “I commend the New York State Police for their investigation of this case.”

The legal process is ongoing.