SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, March 6th, in Sidney Village Court, 74-year-old Gary Miller pled guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Miller touched a 10-year-old girl’s butt after telling her that he would like to see her naked.

Miller was sentenced to six days in the Delaware County Jail, followed by a one-year conditional discharge.

The court also ordered miller to pay just over $400 in fines.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said, “I commend Detective Sergeant Christopher Dionne and the Sidney Police for their thorough investigation of this case. The comprehensive investigation enabled our office to secure a conviction without having to make the child victim testify.”