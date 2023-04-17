SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Sidney man has been arrested for allegedly abandoning his dog outside.

On February 12th, a dog was found and transported to the Delaware Valley Humane Society. The dog’s presumed owner was contacted several times but never responded.

That day, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by a Town of Sidney Dog Control Officer and asked to investigate the incident.

Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Cachet Fernandez on April 5th.

Fernandez lives at the residence where the dog was originally found.

He has been charged with the following:

Violation of New York State Agriculture and Markets Law section 355 – abandonment of animals

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sidney Court at a later date.