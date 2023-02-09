ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – During the Sheriff’s Winter Conference in Albany, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond was elected as the 1st Vice President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff DuMond will assist Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, the president, and the executive staff with leading the association in 2023.

He will also continue to serve on several committees including the Executive, Legislative, Jail and Standards, and Ethics Committees.

Sheriff DuMond says he is appreciative of the new opportunity.

“I’m so humbled and honored to have the confidence of my fellow Sheriff’s from across New York State. I promise to work hard to earn their support as well as honor the historic Office of Sheriff, the New York State Sheriff’ Association, and the people of Delaware County.”

The New York State Sheriff’s Association is comprised of all 58 elected sheriff’s in the State of New York. It’s goal is to assist these sheriff’s in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public.