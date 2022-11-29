DELAWARE COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office released a report of arrests made across the county this past week.

On the afternoon of November 23rd, deputies were dispatched to a trespass complaint in the Town of Davenport.

An investigation revealed that George Sydlar, age 73, cut into his neighbors barbed wire fence that was dividing the two properties.

Sydlar was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.

On November 24th, deputies were dispatched to the Downsville County Store in Colchester for a report of an order of protection violation.

It was alleged that Kody Macdonald, age 32, violated the stipulation of an order of protection from Delaware County Family Court.

An investigation determined that MacDonald had contacted protected parties named in the order of protection.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Colchester Court at a later date.

On November 25th, deputies were dispatched to another alleged order of protection violation in the Town of Deposit.

It was alleged that sometime between November 23rd and November 25th, Brett Conklin, 50 of Walton, entered the residence of a protected party listed in an order of protection against him.

Deputies located Conklin and arrested him for Criminal Contempt. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Deposit Court at a later date.