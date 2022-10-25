MASONVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a large piece of machinery that was stolen in Delaware County.

A Buffalo Turbine “water pump” was stolen from a building on State Route 8 in the Town of Masonville.

The building was in the process of getting demolished.

Police say that the item was taken sometime between July and October of 2022.

The pump is red and marked with a yellow number 2.

It is almost identical to the pump pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police Sidney at 607-561-7400.