DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Delaware County Court, a Susquehanna, Pennsylvania man pled guilty to engaging in a Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, a violent felony.

Per Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, 41-year-old Jason Dufton admitted to engaging in oral sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old when he resided in the Town of Hancock.

Dufton also admitted to inappropriately touching the child’s private area on several different occasions when they were 10 years old.

He will be sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison and 15 years of post-release supervision.

Dufton will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Smith said, “I commend the New York State Police Investigators for their thorough investigation of this case. Their work allowed us to obtain a guilty plea without having to make the young child testify at a trial.”