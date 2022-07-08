MASONVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Masonville yesterday.

The New York State Police released that 54-year-old Joseph A. Beers of Sidney, NY was killed in the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 8.

On July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 8 in the town of Masonville.

An investigation revealed that Joseph A. Beers, age 54 of Sidney, NY was traveling south on State Highway 8 near Old Route 8 when he left the roadway and struck a guide rail.

Sidney EMS transported Beers to Tri-Town Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Members of the Masonville Fire Department also assisted on the scene.