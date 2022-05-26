DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are reporting that one person has died and another was airlifted following a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer this morning.

This morning around 4:00 AM emergency responders were called to State Route 23 in Davenport for a report of a tractor-trailer versus passenger vehicle collision.

As a result of the head-on collision, a 43-year-old female passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported by helicopter to a hospital with leg and pelvis injuries. The operator of the tractor-trailer suffered minor physical injuries.

The New York State Police was assisted on scene by Pindars Corners Fire and EMS, East Meredith Fire and EMS, as well as Oneonta EMS.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and we will bring you updates as they are made available.