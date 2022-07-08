DELAWARE COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police report that one person was arrested during an Underage Drinking Initiative in Delaware County. The initiative took place on July 6, 2022.

Alcohol was sold to a minor at Smiley’s Convenience Store located at West Main Street, Sidney, NY. An appearance ticket was issued to the clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.

Businesses in compliance were:

Corky’s Wine & Spirits, Main Street, Sidney, NY

Mirabito Quickway, West Main Street, Sidney, NY

Mirabito Quickway, Delaware Avenue, Sidney, NY

Maria’s Convenience Store, Union Street, Sidney, NY

Liquor & Wine Emporium, Delaware Avenue, Walton, NY

Speedway, Delaware Street, Walton, NY

Valero, Delaware Street, Walton, NY

Breakey’s Liquor Store, Bridge Street, Walton, NY

Sunoco Country Store, Delaware Street, Walton, NY

Speedway, Main Street, Delhi, NY

Sunoco County Store, Kingston Street, Delhi, NY

Mirabito Quickway, Elm Street, Delhi, NY

Mirabito Quickway, Main Street, Franklin, NY

During the Underage Drinking Initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth (if asked). When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York State driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21l if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.