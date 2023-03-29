COLCHESTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Brooklyn man was arrested following a crash that injured three people in Colchester, New York.

On March 18th, 49-year-old Andras Kasuba was driving on County Highway 26 when he allegedly crossed over the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle and one passenger were transported by Lifenet to Albany Medical Center and a third passenger was transported by ambulance to Delaware Valley Hospital.

Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies determined that Kasuba was drunk at the time of the crash.

He has been charged with the following:

(3) Assault in the 3rd Degree

Aggravated DWI (BAC greater than 0.18%)

Unlicensed Operator

Speed not Reasonable and Prudent

Other NYS Traffic violations

Kasuba has been released on appearance tickets and is expected to return to the Town of Colchester Court at a later date.