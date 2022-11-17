DELAWARE COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over the past two weeks, six individuals were arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for violating traffic laws.

On November 5th, Dakota Nichols, 22 of Walton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

That night, deputies were patrolling State Highway 206 in Walton when they observed a vehicle going 80mph in a 55mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted, and police determined that Nichols was speeding while under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with a DWI, driving with a .08% or more of alcohol, and Speed in Zone. He was later released and issued traffic tickets returnable to the Town of Walton Court at a later date.

On November 5th, Devin Castillo, of Walton, was arrested for driving with a revoked New York State Driver’s license.

That night, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on State Highway 30 in Colchester with no license plate lamps. Upon conducting a traffic stop, deputies identified Castillo and discovered that his driving privileges had been revoked.

He was arrested and issued tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Unlicensed Operator, and No Plate Lamps. He was released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Colchester Court at a a later date.

Also on November 5th, Braila Batista, of the Bronx, was arrested by deputies for driving with a suspended registration.

On the 5th, deputies were patrolling on State Highway 17 in Hancock when they received a hit on their license plate reader of a vehicle with a suspended registration. Upon conducting a traffic stop, deputies identified Batista and discovered that her registration was indeed suspended to to insurance lapse.

Batista was arrested and issued tickets for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended/Revoked Registration, and Obstructed View. She will appear in the Town of Hancock Court at a later date.

On the 5th, Zhongoing Liu, 49 of Syracuse, was also arrested for driving with a suspended registration.

Deputies were patrolling on State Highway 17 in Colchester and got a hit on their license plate reader of a vehicle with a suspended registration. Deputies pulled Liu over and confirmed that his registration was expired due to insurance lapse.

Liu was arrested and issued tickets for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended/Revoke License and Obstructed View. He is set to appear in the Town of Colchester Court at a later date.

On November 10th, Katie Yarhouse, 31 of New York City, was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device.

At around 11 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in Hamden after Yarhouse allegedly didn’t stop at a stop sign.

Deputies discovered that Yarhouse had a restriction of an interlock device as a part of her driving conditions. Further investigation showed that Yarhouse had rented the vehicle that she was driving without the device.

She was arrested and issued traffic summons for Operating out of Ignition Interlock Restrictions and Renting/leasing a vehicle without an interlock device. She will appear in the Town of Hamden Court at a later date.

On November 13th, Michael Vogel, 30 of Delhi, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Deputies received a 911 call in the early morning hours of the 13th for a suspicious vehicle located on Hoag Cross Road in Delhi. Upon arrival, they identified Vogel as the driver and found out about his suspended license.

Further investigation determined that Vogel was also in possession of a controlled substance and had an active bench warrant out of the Village of Sidney.

Vogel was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, among other citations. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.