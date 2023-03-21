WALTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of 71-year-old Vincent Balsamo on a Manslaughter and assault charges.

Today, Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith released more details regarding the incident.

On December 7th, Balsamo allegedly intentionally caused serious physical injury to a 52-year-old female who was already suffering from an underlying medical condition.

The indictment accuses Balsamo of repeatedly choking, strangling, slapping, slamming, and striking the woman, while she was a guest at his home in Walton.

The indictment further alleges that the woman died as a result of Balsamo’s actions.

Balsamo pled not guilty on all charges and was remanded to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 secured bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 5 to 15 years in state prison.