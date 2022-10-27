Photo of the ginseng that was recovered.

MIDDLETOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A missing Delaware County man was discovered illegally harvesting ginseng in Middletown, New York.

The man was reported missing out of Delaware County on August 31st after failing to return home; Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the man and his vehicle.

On September 1st, a friend spotted the missing man’s vehicle on a private logging road in the town of Middletown.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked and located the missing person in good health, harvesting ginseng in a wooded area several hundred yards from his vehicle.

According to police, the man possessed two one-gallon bags of freshly harvested American ginseng.

An Environmental Conservation Officer interviewed the man and landowners and determined that the man did not have permission to harvest ginseng on the property.

The ginseng was seized and the once missing man was charged with harvesting ginseng without landowner permission, trespassing, and petit larceny.

There is a New York ginseng program in place that helps to ensure the survival of the species in the wild.

For more information on ginseng laws, you can visit dec.ny.gov/animals/7130.html.