DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Davenport man who was missing since December 23rd has been located and is safe.

78-year-old Theodore Sikora, had not made any contact with friends and family for over two weeks.

Before today, he was last seen at local Davenport gas station.

New York State Troopers searched Sikora’s home, the area surrounding it, local stores, hospitals, and checked in with friends and family until he was found.