DOWNSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 20th, in Delaware County Court, a Kingston, New York man pled guilty to Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 1st Degree, a felony.

50-year-old Kristopher Surdis admitted to calling the Downsville Country Store and reporting that there was a bomb inside.

He was arrested by the Colchester Police Department.

Surdis was sentenced to time already served in jail (160 days) and a 3-year Conditional Discharge.

The Conditional Discharge required Surdis to undergo a mental health evaluation, and comply with any treatment recommendations for the next 3 years.