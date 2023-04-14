BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Walton man pled guilty to Driving While Intoxicated following a crash in the Town of Tompkins, says Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith.

On November 23rd, New York State Police responded to the single-car crash on State Highway 10. Troopers arrived on the scene and observed a vehicle that had left the roadway.

Officers interviewed the driver, 50-year-old Brett Conklin, and determined that he was intoxicated.

It was later determined that Conklin had a blood alcohol content of 0.14.

He was sentenced in Tompkins Town Court to pay $900 in fines and his driver’s license has been revoked for 6 months.

Smith said, “I commend New York State Troopers Tatiana Edmondson and James Weik for their investigation of this case. Their thorough investigation permitted us to obtain a guilty plea without a trial.”