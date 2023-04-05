DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Connecticut man pled guilty to driving while impaired by drugs and fleeing from a police officer in Hancock, New York.

33-year-old Andelis Santiago of Hartford was speeding on State Route 17 when New York State Police initiated a traffic stop.

Santiago failed to stop his vehicle for about 8 miles before driving off the road.

Police believed that Santiago was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but he refused to provide a sample of his breath or blood for testing.

An investigation revealed that Santiago was under the influence of drugs, and he was taken into custody.

The Court ordered that Santiago must attend a Victim’s Impact Panel and successfully complete an Impaired Driver Program.

He was also sentenced to two conditional discharges, which require him to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation. He must then submit the results of the evaluation to the Court and comply with any treatment recommendations.

If Santiago doesn’t comply, he may be resentenced to 1 year in prison.