MEREDITH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, April 14th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Highway 14 near Archie Elliot Road in the Town of Meredith.

Deputies found a vehicle that had gone of the road into a ditch and flipped on its roof.

The driver, 45-year-old David Moxley of Hamden, was trapped.

Moxley was pulled out of the vehicle and eventually charged with Driving While Intoxicated along with aggravated driving with a BAC greater than 0.18%.

He was arrested, processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Meredith Court at a later date.