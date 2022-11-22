DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 18th, just after 11 p.m., Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Highway 10 in Delhi.

They discovered that the driver had left the scene of the crash.

Through investigation, they were able to locate the driver, Henry Kaufmann, 24 of Delhi, and police determined that Kaufmann had been operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Deputies arrested Kaufmann and charged him with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.

He also received traffic tickets for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, moving from lane unsafely, speeding, operating with no seat belt, and open container.