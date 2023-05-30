DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Jason P. Dufton, 41, of Hancock, New York was sentenced to 7 years in state prison, and 15 years of post-release supervision for his conviction of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony in Delaware County Court on May 30, 2023.

Between October 1, 2017, and August 31, 2019, the defendant engaged in at least two acts of oral sexual conduct with a 10-year-old female child, while in the Town of Hancock.

On May 30, 2023, the defendant appeared for sentencing on that conviction. Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa sentenced the defendant to 7 years of incarceration, to be followed by 15 years of post-release supervision. The defendant was also ordered to submit a DNA sample to the New York State DNA databank. The defendant was also ordered to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith commended the New York State Police Investigators for their thorough investigation of this case.

Smith stated, “Child sex abuse cases are some of the most important cases that our office prosecutes, and any defendant that sexually abuses a child deserves to be sentenced to state prison. My office will continue to work closely with law enforcement to make sure that any person guilty of sexually abusing a child is held accountable for their despicable actions.”