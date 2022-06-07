DELAWARE COUNTY – A Delaware County man is accused of cutting a Sheriff’s Deputy with a razor blade following a domestic incident.

45-year-old Henry Stellato the Third of Hamden is charged with assault, menacing a police officer and other charges.

Last Thursday, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Hamden home where Stellato was allegedly armed with a shotgun, making threats to law enforcement and refusing to allow his family members to leave.

Deputies say that after initially cooperating by putting down his shotgun and exiting the home, Stellato became combative, slicing a Special Response Team member with a razor blade that he had taped between his fingers.