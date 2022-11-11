DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 8th, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Federal inmate who was being held at the Delaware County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice from Pennsylvania.

Jade Stauffer, 33, was being held for violating terms and conditions of her Federal Probation as well as having an active warrant out of Pennsylvania.

The warrant included 16 separate charges, including Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Involuntary Manslaughter.

Stauffer was arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court and will continue to be held in the Delaware County Jail pending further action.