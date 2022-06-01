Davenport , NY (WIVT/WBGH) One person is dead a head-on bus crash this afternoon in Delaware County.

On June 1, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to report of a serious head-on collision involving an SUV and a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in the town of Davenport.

The only occupant of the SUV, a 65-year-old woman of Stamford, NY was pronounced deceased on scene. Her name is being withheld pending notifications to family.

A total of five people were on the bus. The driver of the bus who is a 44-year-old woman of Astoria, NY and passenger who is a 59-year-old female of Hartwick, NY were transported to Bassett Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers did not report any injuries to troopers on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was traveling westbound on State Highway 23 on its way to Oneonta from New York City. The SUV was traveling eastbound on State Highway 23.

The investigation is on-going.