HAMDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An hours-long incident results in multiple felony charges for a Hamden man that is charged with unlawful imprisonment, and obstruction of breathing among other charges.

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Christopher M. Yeary, age 42 of Hamden, NY for the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, class “D” felony

Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree, class “E” felony

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree (prevent emergency call), class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, class “A” misdemeanor

Menacing in the second degree, class “A” misdemeanor

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a domestic dispute on Chambers Hollow Road in the town of Hamden.

Walton Police Officers were first on scene and assisted in removing a victim from the area. The victim was evaluated by members of Delhi EMS but was not transported to a hospital.

An investigation revealed that Yeary choked, then menaced the victim with a firearm. He then prevented the victim from leaving the residence and smashed the victim’s cell phone, preventing the victim from calling 911.

Yeary refused to leave the residence to speak with law enforcement. After several hours, Yeary was taken into custody and transported to SP Sidney for processing. Yeary was arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

Troopers were assisted by the Colchester Police Department, Delhi Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies.