DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 15th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Delhi.

According to deputies, the driver, William Smith, 45, of Bloomville, was operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated and had been involved in a crash that caused property damage.

Smith was arrested and charged with a DWI.

He was issued additional traffic tickets and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Delhi Court.