DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Delaware County Court, a Downsville, New York woman pled guilty to felony Driving While Intoxicated.

On October 18th, 51-year-old Terri Nocella was caught consuming Jägermeister while driving her vehicle on Case Hill Road in the Town of Franklin.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith, Nocella already had a previous conviction for DWI.

Nocella was sentenced to 5 years of felony probation supervision and must complete the Delaware County Drug Treatment Program.

Her license was also revoked and she must pay $2,295 in fines and surcharges.