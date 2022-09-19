Actual photo of the missing camper provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

FRANKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of a 30-foot camper from a Case Hill Road residence in the Town of Franklin.

The camper was reportedly last seen on August 13th or August 14th and was reported stolen on August 27th.

It is a beige/gray colored, tow behind, Keystone Ultralite Camper with New Jersey plates (TXP17X).

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen this camper or anyone who has any information related to the theft to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-832-5555.