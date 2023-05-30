DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man, who was already convicted on federal child pornography charges, has now been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for sexually abusing a child.

34-year-old Jeremie Hoyt of Davenport was convicted of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child.

Between January and August of 2019, Hoyt engaged in multiple acts of oral sex with a child under the age of 13.

In September of last year, Hoyt was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hoyt had engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a 14 year-old child in August 2019 and November 2020.

He videotaped and photographed the sexual abuse and shared the images over the internet.