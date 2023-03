DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, March 20th, in Delaware County Court, a Grand George man pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

On January 15th, 24-year-old Patrick Combs stole over $3,000 from the Roxbury Country Store.

That same day, he was pulled over on State Highway 30, and police determined that he was driving under the influence of drugs.

He will be sentenced to 1-3 years in New York State prison on April 24th.