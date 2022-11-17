HOBART, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this month, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Demming, 21 of Hobart, following a domestic dispute.

On November 2nd, deputies received a complaint via a third party of a domestic incident that had occurred in the Town of Stamford.

A police investigation determined that Demming had damaged the victim’s 55 inch Samsung Television during the dispute.

Deputies arrested Demming and charged him with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a felony.

He was processed and arraigned in the Town of Roxbury Court where an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Demming was later released on his own recognizance and directed to appear back in court at a later date.