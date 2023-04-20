DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was arrested on March 29th following an alleged domestic dispute in the Town of Davenport.

Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and interviewed all parties involved.

Deputies determined that 35-year-old Brian Fitzpatrick unlawfully struck two children during the dispute.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

Following the arrest, Fitzpatrick was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.