DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced that Deputies and members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Vincent Balsamo of Walton, NY on an Indictment Warrant for Manslaughter. The arrest was a result of a three-month investigation conducted by Investigators of the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Vincent Balsamo, 71, of Walton, NY was arrested on an Indictment Warrant charging him with one count of Manslaughter in the second-degree a (class C felony), one count of assault in the second-degree a (class D felony), and one count of reckless endangerment in the second-degree a (Class A Misdemeanor). Balsamo is accused of being involved in a domestic incident that resulted in the death of April Kestner, 52, of Honesdale, PA at his residence in the Town of Walton in December 2022.

Investigators and Deputies also executed a search warrant of the suspect’s residence in the Town of Walton where additional evidence was seized involving this investigation.

Balsamo was transported to the Delaware County Correctional facility pending a court appearance.

Sheriff DuMond advises that this incident remains an ongoing investigation and that anyone with additional information to please contact Sheriff’s Office at 607-832-5555.