HARPERSFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A juvenile is facing an Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge following a domestic dispute in the Town of Harpersfield.

On April 7th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident and determined that a child had been exposed to an unsafe environment during a physical fight.

The juvenile, who has not been named, was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to report to the Delaware County Probation Department at a later date to answer the charges.