FRANKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the morning of October 18th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies received a phone call regarding a disabled vehicle that was blocking a portion of Case Hill Road in Franklin.

Deputies arrived on the scene and interviewed the driver of the vehicle, Terri Nocelaof, 52 of Downsville.

Through investigation, deputies determined that Nocelaof was intoxicated.

She was arrested and charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated as she had a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years.

Deputies also issued Nocelaof a ticket for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device installed in the vehicle.

She was arraigned in the Town of Walton Court and released on her own recognizance. She is set to re-appear back in court on a later date.