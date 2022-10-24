ANDES, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a physical dispute at a residence in Delaware County.

On October 18th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint from a male party reporting that he was struck by a female party during a domestic dispute.

Further investigation revealed that Jayleigh Mahon of Andes, New York, had been involved in a physical altercation with two other individuals. Police determined that Mahon struck one of the parties in the face.

They also determined that there was a child less than 17 years of age present during the altercation.

Mahon was taken into custody on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Andes Court.