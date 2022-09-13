DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is hosting several events over the next several weeks where the public can engage with the Sheriff’s Office, review operations, and share concerns and feedback.

The first event will be an open house on September 21st from 4 to 6 p.m. The open house will be at the Sheriff’s Office located at 280 Phoebe Lane, Suite #1, in Delhi.

It will consist of various demonstrations including K9, drone operations, Special Response Team, Community Relations, a tour of the corrections facility, and more.

In October, the Sheriff’s Office will also be hosting three “Coffee with the Sheriff’s Office” events at the following locations:

Walton, NY – October 5th (9:30-10:30 a.m.) TA’s Place, 249 Delaware Street.

Sidney, NY – October 12th (9:30-10:30 a.m.) Trackside Diner, 88 Main Street.

Hancock, NY – October 19th (10:00-11:00 a.m.) McDonald’s, 86 West Main Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “These events are designed to engage community interface and provide an opportunity to share feedback in a casual setting.”

Delaware County’s Sheriff DuMond said, “The Sheriff’s Office is very excited to offer these opportunities to engage with the public. I am very proud to showcase the excellent work and service our members provide the public each and every day. I encourage the public to come out, see what we do, and give us their feedback”