DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This past week, April 24th through April 28th, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “No Empty Chair” traffic initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to direct traffic enforcement efforts to ensure safe and responsible driving amongst teens and to further prevent accidents so that every young person is in their chair on high school graduation day.

The DCSO heavily enforced the following traffic infractions on specific days:

April 14th – Speeding in School Zones

April 25th – Seatbelt/Child Restraints

April 26th – Cell Phone and Texting

April 27th – Operation Safe Stop

April 28th – Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving

A total of 35 traffic were issued during the week:

2 for seatbelt

2 for Unregistered Motor Vehicle

6 for Vehicle Equipment Violations

1 for Failure to Stop for a School Bus

3 for Operating a Motor Vehicle while using a Mobile Device

1 for Improper/No Turn Signal

5 for Uninspected Motor Vehicle

13 for Speeding

The Sheriff’s Office said, “We wish the youth the very best luck in the coming graduation days ahead, and that no chair be empty.”