DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County’s Sheriff Craig DuMond announced today that the Sheriff’s Office is re-establishing its Law Enforcement Explorer’s Program.

The program is designed for high school students aged 14-18 who are interested in learning more about law enforcement.

Program participants get to work with and learn from professionals of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Program covers many things including crime scene techniques, traffic stops, court procedures, and investigations.

Kids will also have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers, engage in hands-on activities, and even go on ride alongs with deputies.

Sheriff DuMond said, “The Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program was formerly run under the direction of past Sheriff Thomas Mills and former longtime Sergeant Thomas Avery. Unfortunately, following the untimely passing of Sergeant Avery in 2009, the Explorer Program fell by the way side. Today, I am extremely proud, to announce that we have arrived at the next step in the process of re-establishing the program. We encourage interested youths who are curious about law enforcement and police operations, to file an application to join the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program.”

Anyone interested in applying or finding out more information can contact Deputy Collin Roche at collin.roche@co.delaware.ny.us or at 607-237-1641.