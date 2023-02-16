DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In Delaware County Court on February 14th, 40-year-old Adam Bright, of East Meredith, pled guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

On May 26th, 2022, Bright was driving on State Route 23 in Davenport when he crossed over the double-yellow line and hit a milk truck head on.

His passenger, Stacey Stachow, died at the scene.

Bright was found to be under the influence of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl at the time of the crash.

He is expected to be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison on the Vehicular Manslaughter charge and to 364 days for driving while impaired by drugs.

Those sentences will run concurrently.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith said, “I am thankful to the New York State Police for their thorough investigation of this case. Whenever a person drives while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they risk the lives of themselves, passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists. My office will work with law enforcement to keep drunk or drugged drivers off the road.”